Big Jook, Yo Gotti's brother and a member of his CMG record label, is accused of offering a $100,000 bounty on rapper Young Dolph, according to Shelby County prosecutors.

The bombshell accusations surfaced during the trial of Justin Johnson, known by his stage name Straight Drops, who is charged with the 2021 murder of Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolf Thornton Jr.

In opening statements, Deputy District Attorney Paul Hagerman explained that Johnson was invited to Atlanta by Big Jook and Hernandez Govan, who prosecutors claim orchestrated the fatal shooting of Young Dolph, the Memphis Commercial Appeal reported.

The motive, according to Hagerman, was allegedly tied to a rivalry between CMG and Paper Route Empire, the label founded by Young Dolph. Johnson allegedly agreed to the hit in exchange for a chance to sign with CMG.

During the trial, Hagerman presented photos that he claimed showed Johnson wearing the same clothes as one of the gunmen captured on surveillance footage from the murder scene at Makeda's Homemade Cookies in Memphis. Johnson's lawyer, Luke Evans, argued against the identification, stating that wearing similar clothing, like a Bass Pro Shop hat, doesn't conclusively prove Johnson was involved.

Hagerman also played surveillance footage from the shooting, showing a white Mercedes pull up to the bakery. Two men exited the car, one with a handgun and the other with a semi-automatic weapon.

According to Hagerman, Johnson held the handgun, while Cornelius Smith, another man facing charges in the case, was allegedly armed with the semi-automatic weapon.

District Attorney Steve Mulroy suggested that Smith and Govan, who are not currently on trial, may testify in the case. Mulroy added that their involvement would be clarified later, either through testimony or a plea deal.

The first witnesses took the stand, including Raul Hopkins, a longtime friend and bodyguard of Young Dolph. Hopkins recounted previous violent encounters directed at Dolph, including a shooting in Charlotte, North Carolina, where a van Dolph had been in was targeted. Hopkins also became emotional as video footage of the murder inside Makeda's was played in court.

Erica Thornton, Young Dolph's sister, also testified, sharing that the last time she saw her brother was several months before his death and that she misses him deeply.

Young Dolph was shot and killed on November 17, 2021, in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee. According to an autopsy, the "Preach" rapper had 22 gunshot wounds from bullet entries and exits — some of which were sustained in the forehead and back.