Angela Simmons showed off a huge diamond ring on that finger, fueling Yo Gotti engagement rumors.

Simmons and Yo Gotti have been the subject of engagement and marriage rumors over the past year, stemming from their highly public relationship. Now, Simmons ignited further speculation when she showcased a stunning diamond ring on her Instagram Stories on Monday, October 28.

Simmons, 37, seemed to emphasize the ring's prominence with strategic hand movements and poses. Despite the online buzz, neither Simmons nor Yo Gotti, 43, has officially confirmed their engagement.

'The Shade Room' reposted the videos from Simmons' Instagram Story where followers took to the comment section with their opinions. One commenter wrote, "There won't be an announcement but there will be signs." Another shared, "Ladies, that's what dating men who actually like you will get you!" A third joked, "That's a 'Hold me down' ring."

Others weren't so optimistic, as some penned comments about Yo Gotti's alleged history of crime. One commenter wrote, "That man is a mirderrd. You in danger Angelasaaas." Another wrote, "HE'S GOING TO JAIL ANGELA."

Big Jook, Yo Gotti's brother and a member of his CMG record label, is accused of offering a $100,000 bounty on rapper Young Dolph, according to Shelby County prosecutors. The bombshell accusations surfaced during the trial of Justin Johnson, known by his stage name Straight Drops, who was found guilty of first-degree murder in killing Young Dolph in 2021. He was sentenced to life in prison.

However, still more came to the defense of their potential union. A defender shared, "One thing about...Yo Gotti spoke his wife into his life. He went for it FULL THROTTLE and look at them now. The power of the tongue moves the toughest mountains." Another echoed, "Angela always been that girl Gotti been on that tail for years & he did what he was supposed to get the woman of his dreams & she don't say much or respond to the hate she know she that girl & she know she who he beeeeeeen wanting."

Simmons began dating Yo Gotti, real name Mario Sentell Giden Mims, after he publicly expressed his interest in her in his 2015 track "Down in the DM." The couple became Instagram official on January 1, 2023.