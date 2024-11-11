Congratulations to Chris Pratt and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger on the arrival of their baby boy!

The couple made the joint announcement on Monday, November 11 on Instagram.

"We are overjoyed to announce the birth of our son, Ford Fitzgerald Schwarzenegger Pratt," the post began. "Mama and baby are doing well and Ford's siblings are thrilled by his arrival. We feel so blessed and grateful."

They signed off on the sweet post with: "Love, Katherine and Chris."

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star met Schwarzenegger in 2018 — with a little help from her mom, journalist Maria Shriver. The pair got engaged less than one year after they began dating, and officially tied the knot in June 2019. By the following year, they welcomed their first child together, and their second daughter was born in May 2022.

"We met at church," Pratt told 'Extra' in July 2019. "It was a lot of kismet and a lot of connections, but that was where we met."

In February 2023, Schwarzenegger spoke about her parenting style on the 'Good Instincts' podcast. "It was such an intentional choice of my parents [when I was] growing up to give the gift of privacy," she explained. "My mom and my dad made it a point to not have us go on red carpets, not have us be shown around, and really allow us the privacy that allowed us to have as normal a childhood as possible."

"It's such an important thing that my parents gave me that Chris and I really wanted to be able to give to our kids as well," she added. "It was a very intentional choice and one that I'm super protective of."

During an interview with 'Entertainment Tonight' back in May, Pratt explained that his wife — who is the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger — "knows every word" to Usher's songs and reportedly danced her heart out during his Super Bowl LVIII halftime performance in February 2024.

"When Usher sang, 'Don't leave your girl around me,' was he talking to me?" the 45-year-old wrote in his Instagram caption. The post featured his wife dancing in front of the screen during Usher's performance.