Taylor Swift's Eras Tour crew is leaving with heavier pockets than expected after rocking what's become an unprecedented world tour.

Swift was unapologetic in spreading the love when it came to the jaw-dropping financial increase, as the songstress dished out $197 million in bonuses to everyone working on her tour.

Swift met with her beloved fans on December 8 in Vancouver at BC Place Stadium to take the stage for her final performance on the legendary Eras Tour. The 34-year-old shared her love and appreciation for her fellow Swifties during her opening "Lover" set.

"We have toured the entire world," she said, per 'PEOPLE'. "We have had so many adventures. It has been the most exciting, powerful, electrifying, intense, most challenging thing I've ever done in my entire life."

"I want to thank every single one of you for being a part of the most thrilling chapter of my entire life to date — my beloved Eras Tour," she emotionally told the crowd while taking a bow during her 149th and final show.

Now the numbers are in — and they're legendary, to say the least.

Swift's production company, Taylor Swift Touring, has reported that 10,168,008 fans attended the Eras Tour, in addition to selling $2,077,618,725 in total tickets, per the 'New York Times.'

The media outlet detailed that the successful tour had "double the gross ticket sales of any other concert tour in history."

Taylor Swift exited the stage of the last “Eras Tour” show alongside her dancers instead of going down the platform. pic.twitter.com/cw9jKpWjZP — Taylor Swift Charts (@chartstswift) December 9, 2024

Those included in the bombshell super star's generous bonus include truck drivers, caterers, instrument techs, merch team, lighting, sound, production staff and assistants, carpenters, dancers, band, security, choreographers, pyrotechnics, riggers, hair, makeup, wardrobe, physical therapists, and video team, according to 'PEOPLE'.

Fans are keeping their eyes peeled for what's to come next for the Eras Tour star, Swift, now renowned as one of the world's best-selling musicians of all time.