LL Cool J has endured a shocking childhood experience involving his father, mother, and a firearm.

The 56-year-old, real name James Todd Smith, sat with the British outlet 'Great Company' podcast during a press tour after the release of his studio album "The FORCE." The musician also detailed his music career and life.

During the interview, host Jamie Laing asked the Queens rapper about seeing his dad harm his mother, and the rapper didn't hold any punches.

"He shot her and he shot my grandfather," the New York native admitted per the media outlet. "I was 4 but I was there," he said of the altercation which began with his father's jealous rage due to separation from his mother.

If that wasn't shocking enough, the "Headsprung" emcee revealed that his grandfather — reportedly a war veteran — was bleeding out on the floor, however, he still managed to tell the future star to "go back" to his room.

"I'm walking and the bullets are hitting the refrigerator. Mother's lying right there and he says, 'Go back. Go back,' " he said of the violence taking place in his kitchen. The star recalled grabbing towels and handing them to his grandfather.

The "Mama Said Knock You Out" rapper claimed in that moment he learned early on how to follow directions. "He was calm and it taught me to be calm," LL said of his grandfather. "It was strange but you know you learn early on."

The father of four also went on record humbly declaring to the host that one day people are going to wake up and realize that he is the most important rapper that ever existed.

LL Cool J — which unapologetically stands for "Ladies Love Cool James" — released his 14th studio album, "The FORCE," nearly 40 years after releasing his debut album, "Radio," which included legendary hits including "I Can't Live Without My Radio," "Rock The Bells," and "I Can Give You More."