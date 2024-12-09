A parody pop news account is going viral for its inflammatory claim that Millie Bobby Brown calls gay cast mate, Noah Schnapp, an "LGBBQ" and jokes about setting him on fire.

Noah Schnapp shares that Millie Bobby Brown has repeatedly joked about setting him on fire and calling him an "LGBBQ." pic.twitter.com/MNvLDCUy2I — Drop Pop (@DropPopNet) December 9, 2024

The satirical account Drop Top, which boasts slightly more than 20,000 followers on 'X,' formerly Twitter, revived a formerly popular meme format where 'Stranger Things' actress Millie Bobby Brown is fictitiously depicted as homophobic. Within just over twelve hours of being posted, the fake story has more than 16 million views and the term "LGBBQ" became a trending topic.

Unfortunately, many users are not aware that Drop Top is a parody site and are repeating the story without any disclaimer, leading to a range of earnest reactions to the misinformation.

They're friends so as long as the other person is alright with it. Then it's ok, no need to blow things out of proportion — UBL2300 (@UBL2300) December 9, 2024

The more I learn about her, the less I like her — Coleman Albright (@ColemanAlb50308) December 9, 2024

That just makes me like her more — Decalcified Brain Matter (@SwayzeBlazing) December 9, 2024

Schnapp, 20, came out as gay in a TikTok last year, inspired by his 'Stranger Things' character Will Byers, whose sexuality became a focus in later seasons of the series. Co-star and bestie, Brown, happened to be one of the first people he came out to, he told 'Variety.'

"I just FaceTimed her one day in the middle of a Party City and I was like, 'Millie, I'm gay.' And she was like, 'Oh, Schnapper! You told me finally!' " Schnapp recounted.

The meme trend of inventing far-fetched behavior or phrases attributed to Brown began in 2017 with an absurd statement from a now-deleted account. @Kelsfiona, whose avi depicted a young white woman with shoulder length blonde hair, claimed Brown pulled her hijab off her head and stamped on it at an airport.

Shortly afterward, an equally outlandish story where Brown was depicted as violent and homophobic spawned the tag #TakeDownMillieBobbyBrown, a slew of offensive homophobic memes, and Brown deleting her account for a period of time in 2018.

Neither Brown, 20, nor Schnapp have commented on the latest meme.