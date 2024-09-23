In the wake of Sean "Diddy" Combs' arrest on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, a wave of social media wipes from celebrities has fueled intense speculation.

Megan Fox and Pink's tweet history's sudden disappearance has left the public wondering if they are trying to distance themselves from the embattled music mogul.

Rumors spread rapidly on X and Instagram with theories suggesting Usher's social media wipe was a calculated move to distance himself from the drama.

These Diddy tapes are about to end a lot of careers🔥🔥🔥

Many celebrities are out to protect their sanity. Usher, Pink, and Megan Fox lead the pack. They have wiped their X accounts following Diddy's arrest. pic.twitter.com/xUS1wuO0Cd — LAPTOP LIFESTYLE BLOGGER (@MonetizationDon) September 23, 2024

However, Usher, 45, addressed these claims head-on, asserting that his account was hacked. "Account got hacked, and damn y'all ran with it! See you tonight at Intuit Dome," he tweeted. Despite his explanation, some fans remain skeptical, especially given his long history with Diddy, which has spurred continued curiosity around his online activity.

Account got hacked and damn y’all ran with it! 😂😂😂 See you tonight at Intuit Dome ✌🏾👀✌🏾 — Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) September 22, 2024

The only thing fans can see from Usher's account are a few highlights.

Usher, who performed at Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show, has not been accused of any crimes, but was mentioned as a witness to Diddy's physical abuse of Cassie Ventura in Dawn Richard's lawsuit against the Harlem native.

The "Burn" singer lived with Diddy when he was 14 or 15 years old in New York, according to 'Page Six.' In 2004, Usher revealed there was "always girls around" while living with Diddy during an interview with 'Rolling Stone.'

Adding to the conversation, Jason Lee shared his perspective on the scandal, revealing his experiences from attending Diddy's famous parties in a candid video. Lee claimed that nearly every high-profile figure in the industry—from Jay-Z to Travis Scott to Teyana Taylor—had been to Diddy's house. Lee was quick to shut down the wild rumors about inappropriate activities at these events, firmly denying ever witnessing such behavior.

He emphasized that his relationship with Diddy was purely professional, sharing a text exchange as evidence to back this claim. Lee, 47, noted that attending a Diddy party doesn't necessarily implicate anyone in any wrongdoing and stressed the importance of respecting privacy and not jumping to conclusions.