Lisa Guarino, a former inmate who befriended Martha Stewart during her five-month stint at Alderson Federal Prison Camp, alleges that the TV mogul abandoned their friendship despite Guarino stepping in to protect her from a life-threatening situation.

Guarino, known in her past as Boston's "cocaine queenpin," recalls shielding Stewart from harm when an inmate named Swish allegedly made a direct threat. "Martha was terrified. If it weren't for me stepping in, she could've been seriously hurt or worse," Guarino stated in an interview with Radar Online.

According to Guarino, the two developed a strong bond during their time in prison, sharing meals, late-night conversations, and navigating the challenges of incarceration. Stewart's time at Alderson followed her conviction related to insider stock trading. Despite the connection they formed, Guarino claims Stewart did not honor a promise made during their time together.

"She told my family they no longer needed to put money on my books because she was going to take care of me," Guarino alleged. "But Martha didn't keep her word. She gave me a doughnut—a big fat zero."

After her release, Guarino says she faced further disappointment in Stewart's behavior. She recounted attending an event celebrating Stewart's 100th cookbook, expecting a warm reunion. Instead, she claims Stewart "ignored me completely and left through a side exit. I was offended."

Reflecting on their relationship, Guarino expressed her hurt, saying, "I believed we were friends, but once she got back to her world, she went right back to her narcissistic ways."

Stewart has spoken publicly about her prison experience, describing it as "horrifying" and "a very awful thing." However, she has never addressed Guarino's accusations or the allegations of betrayal.

Guarino's claims add a new layer to the narrative of Stewart's time in prison, painting a picture of a friendship that didn't survive beyond the confines of Alderson.