Martha Stewart made her feelings about Drew Barrymore's hands-on interviewing approach clear during a recent appearance on 'The Drew Barrymore Show.' In an awkward exchange, Stewart visibly pushed Barrymore away after the host got a bit too close for comfort.

During the interview, Barrymore sat unusually close to Stewart and posed an unexpected question: "Is there anything that makes you feel soft and gooey?" Stewart appeared momentarily puzzled before responding. While contemplating her answer, Barrymore touched her own mouth suggestively, prompting Stewart to quip, "Soft and gooey ... treatment. It's nice."

The conversation became more awkward when Barrymore attempted to stroke Stewart's arm in an effort to coax a deeper response. Instead of opening up, Stewart gently pushed Barrymore away and humorously told her, "You're the wrong gender," signaling that she wasn't charmed by the gesture. Despite the tension, the pair laughed off the moment, and Stewart's witty remark drew laughs from the audience.

This isn't the first time Barrymore's affectionate approach has raised eyebrows. In December, she received backlash for a similarly uncomfortable encounter with Oprah Winfrey. During that interview, Barrymore was seen caressing Winfrey's hands, leading to a wave of criticism online. However, Winfrey later defended Barrymore, calling her behavior "endearing."

After facing criticism for her overly physical style, Barrymore promised in August to maintain more physical distance during interviews. However, the interaction with Stewart seemed to show a lapse in this resolution, as Barrymore reverted to her touchy habits.

While the exchange with Stewart was lighthearted in the end, it serves as another reminder that not all guests appreciate a physical approach. Fans will likely be keeping a closer eye on Barrymore's interviews to see if she can strike the right balance moving forward.