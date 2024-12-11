Drea Kelly is setting the record straight.

Claims of Kelly's ex-husband R. Kelly have been swirling around that she was trapped in a room while Robert's "harem" of women would come around regularly in the couple's home.

Speaking to Carlos King on his 'Reality with The King' podcast, Kelly quickly debunked those rumors.

"Here's the thing – I didn't," Kelly responded when King spoke on the topic of being Kelly's accomplice or being "trapped" in a room while her husband acted.

"I don't even know where people got that from. I don't even know where that s**t came from," she responded passionately as King, 45, asked her to clarify.

"What kind of mama do you think I am? I'm a Black woman from the south side of Chicago. So you think I'ma have a room for you, your daughter, the nanny, and who? Oh, you have lost your damn mind," she exclaimed. "Y'all dumb, but y'all ain't stupid."

"What people don't understand is that my divorce was final in 2009," she explained. "My son is 22, Carlos. I left when he was one and a half. That tells you how long I've been gone," she declared.

Kelly explained that "all the s**t that was happening, all the stuff with the house in Atlanta," people don't know that she was no longer living in the house – and was actually living with her mother and father at the time all of the allegations about her ex-husband went down.

"Been gone!" she shouted. "Probably had five or six different addresses trying to get away from his a*s."

Kelly explained that "people" have created a narrative that she had been living there in the home while "all of this" was transpiring, but she has been working to get the word out that this did not happen.

"To keep putting things out there that are not true about me? The people that were helping him are also on trial with him," she stated.

"Make it make sense," she reiterated, as King reiterated that she's free, while Kelly's co-conspirators are currently in jail.