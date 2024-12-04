R. Kelly— one of the most disgraced artists in modern music — is still able to pull massive figures, even from behind bars.

It seems the fallen R&B star's royalties allowed him to wax off an insanely expensive federal judgment of over $520K all at once in a single payment, per 'AllHipHop.'

The singer — who's been behind bars since being found guilty of federal racketeering and sex trafficking involving the abuse of minors in February 2023 — has been unable to record music, however, it seems his income hasn't suffered.

Kelly, born Robert Sylvester Kelly, paid off a huge federal judgment, which included $379,649.90 in restitution, a $100,000 fine, a $40,000 assessment from the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act, and a special assessment for $900, per 'AHH.'

According to the media outlet, the "Ignition" singer paid a total of $520,549.90 in relation to his previous criminal convictions, a judgement formally announced back in December 2022.

The media outlet was able to confirm the payment in court documents filed Friday, November 29, in the Eastern District of New York, reassuring that restitution, fines, and other additional penalties have been satisfied in full on behalf of the Pied Piper of R&B.

As the outstanding balance has been satisfied, it's been reported that U.S. Attorney Breon S. Peace filed a formal request to cancel and discharge the judgment, per records from the court records obtained by the hip hop outlet.

The fees the musician has paid off in full came as part of the aftermath of his 2021 conviction on racketeering and sex trafficking charges, causing the Chicago native's 30-year prison sentence.

That said, the records show that the artist's music continues to be loved by fans, as songs like "Ignition (Remix)," "Bump N' Grind," and "Same Girl" saw massive boosts in terms of Spotify streams.

For example, "Same Girl" saw an increase of 126% following the final episode of "Surviving R. Kelly," per 'HotNewHipHop.'