R. Kelly's daughter, Buku Abi, has now made bombshell accusations against him.

In a new documentary called Karma: A Daughter's Journey, Abi alleged that Kelly sexually abused her as a child and that she first reported the abuse to her mother, Andrea, when she was 10 years old.

"He was my everything. For a long time, I didn't even want to believe that it happened. I didn't know that even if he was a bad person that he would do something to me," Abi said, according to People.

"I was too scared to tell anybody. I was too scared to tell my mom," she added.

Abi does not go into detail about what Kelly allegedly did to her over the years, but she shares that jail is the place he deserves to be.

"I really feel like that one millisecond completely just changed my whole life and changed who I was as a person and changed the sparkle I had and the light I used to carry. After I told my mom, I didn't go over there anymore; my brother [Robert] and sister [Jaah], we didn't go over there anymore. And even up until now I struggle with it a lot," she shared.

Abi says that the alleged abuse took place when she was 8 or 9 years old.

"I just remember waking up to him touching me. And I didn't know what to do, so I just kind of laid there, and I pretended to be asleep," she said.

Abi told her mom about what happened to her and they went to the police where the filed a complaint under the name of "Jane Doe." Despite this, Kelly was not charged of any crimes against his daughter.

"They couldn't prosecute him because I waited too long. So at that point in my life, I felt like I said something for nothing," she shared.

Kelly's attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, spoke out against Abi's claims by releasing a statement to People.

"Mr. Kelly vehemently denies these allegations. His ex-wife made the same allegation years ago, and it was investigated by the Illinois Department of Children & Family Services and was unfounded.... And the 'filmmakers,' whoever they are, did not reach out to Mr. Kelly or his team to even allow him to deny these hurtful claims," she said.

In 2023, Kelly was sentenced to 20 years in prison on charges of child pornography and enticement of minors for sex. in 2022, he was sentenced to 30 years in prison for racketeering and sex trafficking charges based out of New York. Kelly is serving 19 years of his two sentences concurrently. He will be eligible for release in 2045.

