Whoopi Goldberg has forged her own path in Hollywood as an EGOT-winning actor, talk show host and comedian. But when it comes to romance, she's charting an equally independent course.

On the December 10 episode of The View, Goldberg, 69, shared her thoughts on modern relationships, leaving her co-hosts and the audience in laughter and reflection.

"For me, I like a hit and run," Goldberg quipped, outlining her current preference for casual connections over committed relationships.

Her candor drew playful reactions, with The View co-host Sara Haines responding, "The guys'll love that" — to which Goldberg replied, "They do."

Goldberg, who has been married three times, reflected on her personal experiences with love. Her first husband, Alvin Martin, was her longest, lasting six years and producing her only child, Alexandrea Martin. She also dated actors Ted Danson and Timothy Dalton.

Still, Goldberg explained that marriage didn't align with her ultimate desires — though she added that her life as a married woman was "very good to me." The discussion, sparked by a recent article in The Atlantic that suggested modern women are losing hope in dating, soon shifted to broader issues in the game of love.

The View co-host Sunny Hostin brought up Pew Research Center results from 2020 that showed 61% of single men are actively seeking a partner, compared to just 38% of single women. Goldberg agreed with the latter group's sentiment.

"It just occurs to me that everybody wants everything like this," Goldberg said. "Maybe you've got to take time to get to know somebody." She opined that people often overlook the simple joys of connecting. "Forget how much money you're making. We're here at the bar — let's eat some chips, let's eat one of these nasty potatoes and see what's going on."

