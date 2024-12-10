A burglary at Joe Burrow's $7.5 million Cincinnati mansion was reported by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Olivia Ponton, not his longtime girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher, according to TMZ Sports.

Ponton reportedly called police at 8:14 pm on Monday after discovering "a shattered bedroom window and the room ransacked."

Documents from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office indicate that Ponton is "employed by Mr. Burrow," though the specific nature of her employment remains unclear. She provided officers with "a non-detailed itemization of what items were possibly missing."

Burrow was approximately 1,000 miles away in Texas for a Monday Night Football game against the Dallas Cowboys when the incident occurred.

The quarterback, who completed 33 of 44 passes for 369 yards and three touchdowns that night, has been in a relationship with Holzmacher since their Ohio State days in 2017.

This incident comes amid broader concerns about targeted burglaries of professional athletes' homes. The NFL recently issued a security alert following break-ins at the homes of Kansas City Chiefs players Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

The FBI is investigating these incidents, believing them to be connected to a South American crime ring targeting professional athletes.

"It's legit," an insider told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. "It's a transnational crime ring, and over the last three weeks, they've focused on NBA and NFL players, and it's all over the country."

Neither Burrow nor Ponton has publicly commented on the burglary or explained her presence at his residence that evening.