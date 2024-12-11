Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton in 'Yellowstone,' has discussed Kevin Costner's departure from the hit series in a new interview.

"Hopefully everyone can see that it was time," Grimes, 44, told 'Esquire'. "To be really honest, there was a part of Kevin being gone that meant some of the conflict was gone."

He added, "Obviously, it didn't make it super fun to be around. Not pointing any fingers, but it was actually the easiest season we've filmed."

Costner's exit came after filming only the first half of Season 5, as he shifted focus to his new Western film series, 'Horizon.'

The Oscar winner's character, John Dutton, was killed off in the Season 5B premiere on November 11. His final moments were subject to some significant backlash from fans.

With the series finale approaching, Grimes reflected on his seven-year journey with the show.

"It feels like good timing. Seven years is a long time to do anything, and I had never played a character for more than a few months before." He acknowledged reading fan reactions about John's death, noting,

"I was just interested in how people were feeling about that, because I think we all had a pretty good idea that people weren't going to like it very much."

He spoke about what could be coming around the corner for the final moments of 'Yellowstone' as well.

"At the rate we're headed, I don't think they're going to be satisfied with anything." He added, "Some people will realize that it was very well written and well executed. But a large part will just be mad that it's over, which is fair."