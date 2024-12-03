Kevin Costner shared a heartfelt Thanksgiving message on Instagram Monday, December 2, offering fans a rare glimpse into his family life with a series of photos featuring six of his seven children.

The 69-year-old 'Yellowstone' star's post highlighted precious family moments from the past year.

"Hoping you guys had a wonderful Thanksgiving with the people you love most," Costner wrote in his caption. "At the top of my 'grateful for' list are the many really, really special memories I've gotten to make with my kids this year. Here's to a holiday season dedicated to making more."

The Oscar winner's photos included a touching beach scene with six of his children, with only Liam absent from the gathering. The carousel of images also featured intimate family moments and shots from the premiere of his film "Horizon," showcasing the strong bond between the actor and his large blended family.

Costner's family tree spans three significant relationships throughout his life. His first marriage to Cindy Silva ended with three children: Annie (40), Lily (37), and Joe (36).

Following this, he had son Liam (26) with former girlfriend Bridget Rooney.

His most recent marriage to Christine Baumgartner (2004-2023) added three more children to his family: Cayden (17), Hayes (15), and Grace (14).

The post garnered widespread attention from followers, who praised the actor's dedication to family life.

"What a beautiful family! Looks like all had a Happy Thanksgiving - a grateful smiling bunch for sure," one fan commented.

Another observed, "What an absolutely beautiful photo! You can see and feel the love."

The timing of Costner's family-focused post is interesting after a year marked by significant changes in both his professional and personal life, including his highly publicized divorce from Baumgartner and his exit from the hit series 'Yellowstone'.