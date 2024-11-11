Kevin Costner has finally broken his silence after his character in the "Yellowstone" series was killed off during season five's part two premiere.

The show shocked fans when the show immediately revealed during the opening moments that John Dutton had committed suicide by gunshot. Meanwhile, Costner exited the cult-favorite series after a rumored fallout with show creator Taylor Sheridan.

It seems Costner, along with other actors, were kept in the dark about the actor's role being killed off. Interesting enough, Costner stated that he found out once the show aired.

The actor visited the Michael Smerconish Program on SiriusXM Monday, where he stated: "I'm going to be perfectly honest. I didn't know it was actually airing last night."

"That's a swear to God moment — I swear to God. I mean, I've been seeing ads with my face all over the place and I'm thinking, 'Gee, I'm not in that one.' I'm not in this season. But I didn't realize yesterday was the thing. Somebody said, 'It played last night?' And I said, 'Hmm, okay.' So...no, I found out about it this morning actually."

The actor also appeared to be less than fond of his character passing by suicide, admitting that he didn't have too much interest in watching that take place on screen. "I didn't see it," Costner said.

"I heard it's a suicide. That doesn't make me wanna rush to go see it."

Fans were largely surprised that his character, Dutton, would go out in that manner, though per the 'Daily Mail,' it turned out that John Dutton's murder was "staged" as a suicide.

The 69-year-old made an exit from the series after reported scheduling conflicts between him and the Western franchise, which seemingly led to the ending of his role.

Plenty of folks are saying they won’t watch Yellowstone anymore with how they had John Dutton go out. As a character purist, I get it. But Kelly Reilly’s performance deserves fans seeing the season through. pic.twitter.com/v33RKBWIpZ — Kristen Kirschner- Author ✨🌊 (@KristenK1874) November 11, 2024

"Plenty of folks are saying they won't watch Yellowstone anymore with how they had John Dutton go out," one fan wrote in a repost on X. "As a character purist, I get it. But Kelly Reilly's performance deserves fans seeing the season through," the fan wrote pivoting to another favorite character.

Fans also appeared to be on the fence about the episode, with one saying "Episode was so bad, all filler, no substance. Very disappointing," while another praised Reilly's performance exclaiming, "Absolutely, she was amazing last night and deserves an Emmy!"

