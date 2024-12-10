Since Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have broken up, it's time to take a deep dive into their relationship. According to TMZ, the couple split shortly after announcing they would be expecting their first child together.

Their love story, which started quietly in early 2020, would soon blossom into a romance marked by intense chemistry, an untraditional approach to love and commitment, and a shared fascination with art and mysticism.

Here's a look at the now ex-couple's ups and downs over the years.

2020

In March 2020, production began on the film 'Midnight in the Switchgrass.' Fox and Kelly were both cast in the project. While shooting, Fox and Kelly became acquainted. Their initial meeting laid the groundwork for what would come later.

Fox's ex-husband Brian Austin Green used his podcast to confirm that he and Fox were officially separated. He explained that they had begun drifting apart in late 2019 and had decided to formalize their split earlier in 2020. Around this time, Fox was seen spending time away from their family home, furthering rumors that she was moving on. Only two days after Green's confirmation of the separation, photographers captured Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly together in Los Angeles.

Machine Gun Kelly later released the music video for his single "Bloody Valentine." In the video, Megan Fox played his on-screen love interest. Fans latched onto this visual proof that something more than just professional collaboration was developing between the two.

Later in the year, multiple sources confirmed that Fox and Kelly were romantically involved. On June 15, they were photographed kissing and holding hands in Los Angeles. This was the first public display of affection between the pair. That same day, Kelly tweeted about "waiting for eternity" to find someone like her, indirectly acknowledging their relationship. Their union became official in the eyes of the public, and from this point forward, they were seen as one of the most talked-about couples in entertainment.

By September, Fox and Kelly were officially a couple in the eyes of the public. And in November, they made their official red-carpet debut at the 2020 American Music Awards.

2021

The pair remained together for the next year and continued to make appearances in tandem. On February 14 (Valentine's Day), Kelly posted on Instagram photo about Fox, sharing personal moments from their time together. The couple exchanged gifts and messages publicly. Kelly even revealed a necklace containing a drop of Fox's blood that she had decided to wear.

Later that year, the pair made headlines at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards on September 12 and the Met Gala on September 13. At the VMAs, they appeared in coordinating ensembles, with Fox wearing a sheer dress and Kelly in a shiny red suit.

2022

On January 11, Kelly proposed to Fox. After Fox accepted the proposal, they sealed the moment with an unconventional ritual, each drinking a small drop of the other's blood. The next day, they announced their engagement.

The pair spent a significant amount of time talking about and to each other throughout social media, at media appearances, and in interviews. It seemed that this might have been their most solid year yet.

2023

During Super Bowl weekend, speculation of serious trouble in their relationship emerged. Fox posted a cryptic Instagram message hinting at betrayal and quickly deleted all photos of herself with Kelly. She also unfollowed him and, shortly afterward, deactivated her account. Rumors spread that the engagement might be off due to trust issues or a potential infidelity. Neither Fox nor Kelly made an immediate clarifying statement at this time.

Shortly after the Instagram incident, Fox returned to social media to address the rumors. She expressed frustration with the public's tendency to manufacture false narratives. But she didn't fully explain what had happened between the couple. They were both later spotted at a marriage counseling office in Los Angeles.

By summer 2023, although they did not issue any public updates, the pair seemed to be in each other's good graces again, leading to the fall. Kelly posted a supportive comment on one of Fox's Instagram posts. She, in turn, began referencing themes of healing and forgiveness in her interviews when asked about personal matters.

For the rest of the year, Fox and Kelly kept their combined appearances minimal. They did not make any concrete comments on the state of their relationship.

2024

In 2024, Fox and Kelly seemed to have a more private, stable dynamic. They made a handful of low-key public appearances, and both focused on their individual careers.

Over time, the couple's bond appeared more secure, though they weren't spotted or heard from nearly as much.

Fox announced the pair's pregnancy in November, which meant they would welcome their first child together – but now the relationship has come to an end.

It's unclear what is happening currently between the pair, or if reconciliation is in their future.