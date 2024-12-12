Diddy is already facing multiple sexual assault lawsuits, and he has now been hit with three more.

The new accusations are said to have happened much more recently than his previously accusations and they also allege that Diddy drugged and raped them.

TMZ has obtained multiple new lawsuits all filed by the same attorney -- not Tony Buzbee who has been handing many of the clients against Diddy -- with the accusers alleging that Diddy drugged them and then sodomized them. The earliest one of the claims dates back to 2019.

Diddy's lawyers deny the new allegations.

"These complaints are full of lies. We will prove them false and seek sanctions against every unethical lawyer who filed fictional claims against him," their statement to TMZ reads.

All of the accusers share that they went to a party with Diddy and members of his crew. Two of the claims alleged that Diddy took them to a hotel where the alleged rape occurred while the other case alleges that the rape took place at Diddy's residence.

All three of the accusers share that they accepted alcoholic drinks from Diddy. After accepting the drinks, they become woozy and passed out. They claim that they came to when Diddy was raping them.

One of the accusers claims that Diddy filmed the rape and was paid $2,500 on behalf of the rapper. The other two cases allege that they were not paid.

The three accusers say that they did not speak out after the alleged rape because of fear and humiliation.

Read more: Jamie Foxx Calls Diddy the 'Devil' and Insists He Left His Parties 'By 9'

These are just some of the many cases that Diddy is currently facing. In one case, a man who was listed as John Doe in legal documents obtained by Page Six, alleges that Diddy he woke up naked and felt a sharp pain in his rectum and anus after attending one of the rapper's parties.

When the man came to, he alleges that Diddy was trying to insert himself into the victim. He went on to allege that Diddy was talking dirty to him and "smiled disturbingly." The man says that he was unable to fight off Diddy because of the drugs that were in his system at the time of the alleged rape.

Over 120 victims are being represented by Buzbee. Diddy is currently behind bars on charges of racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges that were brought against him. His trial date is set for May 5, 2025.

--Originally appeared on 'Music Times.'