Nicole Kidman's divorce from Keith Urban continues to draw attention in Nashville and Hollywood, with those close to the actress suggesting she's still open to reconciling.

According to the Daily Mail, the Oscar winner was blindsided when Urban decided to end their 19-year marriage.

A longtime friend of Kidman's told the outlet she "would get back with him in a heartbeat," adding that despite weeks passing since the divorce filing, Kidman's feelings for her estranged husband haven't faded.

Divorce Shock Still Lingers

Sources said the couple had been working on their marriage before Urban "floored her" with his decision to call it quits.

Though the pair had experienced strain, Kidman reportedly believed they were "getting it back together" when the split became public on September 30.

While Urban was said to be "done," it was Kidman who formally filed for divorce in Tennessee, citing irreconcilable differences.

The separation has left her circle divided on whether reconciliation is possible. "There was a lot of love between the two," one insider said. "They might not divorce, but they live in separate worlds now."

Kidman is indicated in the court documents as the primary residential parent for their daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, for 306 days a year. Urban will be with the girls for 59 days a year. Kidman also has two adult children from her marriage to Tom Cruise.

In Nashville, gossip about Urban's dating life has already begun. A report by Woman's Day have linked the country star to singer Kelsea Ballerini, 32, and 25-year-old country artist Maggie Baugh. Insiders close to both women dismissed the speculation, calling the relationships "strictly professional."

Those close to the actress say the split has been painful but that she still views Urban as her "great love." One confidante said, "If he wanted to talk, she'd listen. There's still deep affection there."

12 years ago nicole kidman and keith urban got married! happy anniversary to them ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NoujPQyXsY — best of nicole (@bestofkidman) June 25, 2018

Nicole Kidman's 'Revenge Romance Era'

As the separation unfolds, sources tell Radar Online that Kidman may be reconnecting with an old flame: musician Lenny Kravitz. The two were engaged in the early 2000s after she rented his Manhattan apartment, a relationship she once described as "real love."

"Nicole and Lenny go way back," a friend of the actress said. "What they had was genuine, and the connection has never faded." Kravitz, now 61, remains based between Paris and the Bahamas, while Kidman has applied for residency in Portugal.

Those close to her say the potential reunion feels natural. "Both Lenny and Nicole are single now," a Kravitz associate said. "He's been open about wanting to find his soulmate. Maybe this is the right moment."

Kidman's friends say they welcome the idea of her exploring a second chance. "After everything with Keith, she deserves to feel cherished again," one source said. "And no one made her feel as loved as Lenny did."

For now, Kidman appears focused on her next chapter. "Nicole's in a strong place," an insider said. "She's raised her kids, built her career, and now she's ready to live with freedom and passion again."