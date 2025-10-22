Justin Bieber doesn't seem to be worried at all with the recent conflict between his wife, Hailey Bieber, and his ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez. In fact, he considers it as an indication of "loyalty."

According to the Daily Mail, Justin believes the ongoing friction "shows that Hailey loves him — and he loves that." The source described the singer as Hailey's "ride or die," explaining that he supports her even when her public remarks draw backlash.

"Justin trusts Hailey to say what she wants to say," the insider said, adding that if her comments cause controversy, "he's going to ride or die with her, whether it is about Selena or not."

Hailey's Comments Spark New Wave of Tension

The latest flare-up began when Hailey, 28, spoke to the Wall Street Journal about her beauty brand, Rhode Skin, now sold at Sephora.

Asked about competition in the cosmetics market, she told WSJ, "I think there is space for everybody," and added that she doesn't "feel competitive with people that I'm not inspired by."

Selena, 33, appeared to address the remarks in a since-deleted Instagram Story, writing, "Just leave the girl alone," according to Page Six.

"She can say whatever she wants. Doesn't affect my life whatsoever. It's just about relevance not intelligence. Be kind. All brands inspire me. There is room for everyone. And hopefully we can all stop."

Selena Gomez on Hailey Bieber shading her in new interview:



“She can say whatever she wants. Doesn't affect my my life whatsoever: It’s just about relevance not intelligence. Be kind. All brands inspire me. There is room for everyone. And hopefully we can all stop.” pic.twitter.com/nYg0aWDAxc — Selena Gomez News (@SELENAT0RSARMY) October 18, 2025

Selena Wants to Move On

Sources told the Daily Mail that Selena, now married to music producer Benny Blanco, hopes to end the yearslong drama. The insider said she "intends to be the bigger person" and wants "all this drama to be behind her." Another source described her main goal as "not to worry about Hailey and Justin ever again," noting that "they are never going to be friends."

A second insider told the outlet that the feud is more professional than personal. "It has nothing to do with Justin at all," the source said, adding that if Hailey and Selena "find themselves in the same room, they'd be very nice to each other."

While the couple has tried to move past the constant comparisons to Selena, public perception has kept the feud alive. Hailey previously called the ongoing rivalry "annoying," saying she never asked to be "pitted against other people."