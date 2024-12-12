Barron Trump has reportedly been adjusting well to college life at New York University's Stern School of Business, where he began his studies in September.

According to a source speaking to 'PEOPLE,' the youngest Trump has made quite an impression on campus, particularly among his peers.

"He's at Stern so he's studying business in some way," the source revealed, adding that he's become "really popular with the ladies" due to being "tall and handsome." The insider noted that his appeal crosses political lines, with "even liberal people" finding him attractive.

Barron's college journey began after his graduation from Florida's Oxbridge Academy in May. His presence at NYU was confirmed in September when security officers reported seeing him outside the library, accompanied by Secret Service agents.

His mother Melania, 54, discussed his college choice with 'Fox News', explaining that Barron made his own decision to study in New York. "I could not say I'm an empty nester. I don't feel that way," she said, adding that she raised him as his "own person" with his own decision-making ability.

While Barron has maintained a relatively low profile in politics, declining an opportunity to serve as an at-large delegate for Florida during the Republican National Convention (RNC) due to "prior commitments," he has shown some involvement in his father's campaign.

According to Melania's recent 'Fox & Friends' interview, Barron played a significant behind-the-scenes role in Donald Trump's presidential election victory, being "very vocal" about campaign contacts and strategy.

His choice to attend NYU came after being "accepted to a lot of colleges," according to his father Donald, 78, who had earlier hinted to the 'New York Post' about his son's decision to attend a "good" school in New York.