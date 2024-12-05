Donald Trump recently created buzz in a viral clip from the documentary series 'Art of the Surge,' where he introduced his 18-year-old son Barron to UFC president Dana White.

The footage, which provided a rare glimpse of Barron speaking publicly, was captured on election night during Trump's re-election campaign.

The clip begins with Barron, towering at 6-foot-7, greeting an off-camera woman with, "Hello, how are you? It's very nice to see you," before turning to White and saying, "Hello. How are you? It's very nice to finally meet you."

Trump, visibly amused, remarked that his son was popular among his supporters during the campaign, saying, "I gave him a shout-out last night, the place went crazy: Bar-ron, Bar-ron." The interaction ended with Trump, 78, jokingly asking White, "Can we make him into a fighter?" prompting laughter from those nearby. Barron, however, shook his head, seemingly signaling no interest in stepping into the UFC arena.

NEW: Behind the Scenes on Election Night with @realDonaldTrump.



Only in Season 2 of #ArtOfTheSurge.



Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/b78HZa4ucV — Art of the Surge (@ArtoftheSurge) December 5, 2024

For many, this was the first time hearing Barron's voice since a childhood moment that went viral years ago, often referred to as the "suitcase" video.

In the earlier clip, a young Barron, holding a briefcase in his father's office, spoke with a hint of a Slovenian accent, saying, "I like my suitcase," and asking his mother, "I have to go to school now?" The accent was attributed to spending much of his time with his mother, Melania Trump, who hails from Slovenia.

The 'Art of the Surge' footage has sparked widespread commentary online.

Some viewers observed that Barron shares his father's speaking rhythm, with one user writing, "Barron has his Dad's speech cadence!" Others remarked on his demeanor, with one commenting, "Barron is such a gentleman," while another compared his voice to actor Timothée Chalamet.

The clip also highlighted Barron's role in Trump's campaign, with Trump crediting his son for encouraging him to engage with alternative media platforms like Joe Rogan's podcast.

Back in October 2024, Trump revealed that Barron, whom he describes as "good-looking," has not been in a romantic relationship.

During an appearance on the 'PBD Podcast' with Patrick Bet-David, the president-elect said, "I'm not sure he's there yet. I don't think he's had a girlfriend yet."

Trump also praised Barron, calling him "very smart," a "good student," and "a very nice guy." He noted that Barron is comfortable spending time alone but also gets along well with others.