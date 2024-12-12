Safaree Samuels now wants the world to know that he did not ghostwrite any of Nicki Minaj's rhymes.

On a recent episode of the All Things Keyshia Ka'oir podcast, Samuels addressed the long-standing rumors that he secretly penned bars for Minaj during their relationship, which lasted from 2003 to 2014.

"She is far more capable to do her own music, which she has and always done," Samuels said, shutting down any lingering doubts about the rap superstar's skills.

The claims date back to 2015 when Samuels hinted in his song "Lifeline" that he contributed lyrics to Minaj's album The Pinkprint. In the track, he rapped, "My bars on The Pinkprint no one will ever match." However, Minaj has always denied those allegations, firmly standing by her reputation as a self-made artist.

During the podcast, Samuels clarified his role in Minaj's career, saying he was more of a cheerleader than a collaborator. "If anything, I was a hype man, that cheerleader," he explained, as Spin reported this week.

The ex-couple kept their relationship private during their time together, with fans only learning about it through subtle references on Minaj's 2014 album The Pinkprint. But their breakup wasn't without drama. Samuels admitted that the pressures of being in the public eye and Minaj's skyrocketing fame played a role in their split.

"She is one of the biggest stars on the face of this earth," Samuels said. "Everything with her life was changing, and it was just a lot of changes."

Despite their differences, Samuels has no hard feelings toward Minaj. In October, he attended her "Pink Friday 2" tour and later posted on X (formerly Twitter) about his admiration for her. "I'm proud no cap... there is no malice in me... I'm proud," he wrote.

Samuels' recent remarks stand in stark contrast to the messy accusations of ghostwriting and jabs at Minaj's new relationships that emerged after their breakup. But his latest statements suggest he's ready to put the past behind him, giving Minaj her well-deserved flowers for her artistry.

For Minaj's fans, this chapter may finally close the book on one of the most persistent rumors surrounding her legendary career.

--Originally appeared on 'Music Times.'