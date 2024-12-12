A thirsty comment from Joe Exotic's Instagram account that was left on a recent post about Luigi Mangione, the 26-year-old suspect in the widely reported killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson last week, has captured the attention of social media for its suggestive nature.

Of course, that particular brand of behavior is seemingly second nature for Joe Exotic, the currently incarcerated "Tiger King" and eccentric media personality best known for his eponymous 2020 Netflix series that documented the wild life of the 61-year-old former zookeeper.

But this week, Joe Exotic had something to say about Luigi Mangione.

What Did Joe Exotic Say About Luigi Mangione?

As illustrated in a TikTok video shared by @britneywheelwright this week, the "Tiger King" commented the curt but concupiscent remark, "I would do him" — it was left underneath a CNN reel about Mangione's arrest.

As of this writing, the quip from the official @joe_exotic profile still stands on the page, with nearly 300 likes from fellow Instagram users. Of course, several discussions on the internet immediately seized on the comment.

Internet Reacts to Joe Exotic Comment

"Luigi girl, you're in danger," one person on Reddit ironically responded to Joe Exotic's comment. "This is probably the only thing this man has ever said that made any kind of sense to me," another on the thread said. "How is this man posting from prison?" someone else comically asked.

Another commenter, one who seemingly claimed a more personal connection to Mangione, wrote, "Those of us who went to Penn with Luigi have been thirsting for him for years, the rest of y'all need to form a neat, orderly line behind us once conjugal visits start lol."

What Is Joe Exotic Doing Now?

Earlier this year, it emerged that Exotic, also known by his birth name Joseph Maldonado, had gotten engaged to a fellow inmate half his age.

For his part, Mangione remains in a cell at a Pennsylvania state prison after a judge denied his bail on Tuesday, according to a report from ABC 7.