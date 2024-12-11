50 Cent has announced his intention to create a documentary about Luigi Mangione, the alleged gunman accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

On December 10, the rapper and producer took to social media, where he expressed an unusual interest in Mangione's story.

Referring to Mangione as "special," 50 Cent admitted to feeling drawn to the alleged shooter's manifesto, parts of which he claimed to have read. "I don't know, I kinda like this killer," 50 Cent wrote. "I'm sorry this is going this way it is but I'm doing a documentary on him, he is special! I apologize in advance for anyone who doesn't understand."

The alleged manifesto, reportedly retrieved by law enforcement, included chilling excerpts detailing Mangione's alleged methods.

One passage highlighted by 50 Cent read: "To the Feds, I'll keep this short, because I do respect what you do for our country. To save you a lengthy investigation, I state plainly that I wasn't working with anyone. This was fairly trivial: some elementary social engineering, basic CAD, and a lot of patience. The spiral notebook, if present, has some straggling notes and To Do lists that illuminate the gist of it."

Mangione, 26, was arrested in Altoona, Pennsylvania, after a McDonald's employee identified him and alerted the police. Authorities found multiple fake IDs, a 3D-printed "ghost gun" with a silencer, and clothing matching the suspect's description. He was subsequently arraigned on charges of murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm, forgery, and providing false identification. Mangione remains in custody in Pennsylvania, awaiting extradition to New York to face trial.

As the legal proceedings unfold, 50 Cent's plan to document Mangione's story has sparked conversations, with fans and critics debating his decision to focus on a controversial figure.