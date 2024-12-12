50 Cent has continued his social media commentary on Jay-Z and Diddy's recent legal situations.

Most recently he shared (and later deleted) an AI-generated video on Instagram Tuesday night (December 10) showing the pair being arrested. The video was set to KRS-One's "Sound of Da Police," with 50 captioning it: "I want to post this but I'm afraid I'm gonna get shot. LOL."

While Jay-Z faces no criminal charges, he was recently named in a lawsuit alongside Diddy alleging the assault of a 13-year-old girl - claims both have firmly denied.

In a recent interview with Big Boy, 50 Cent clarified his relationships with both artists. Regarding Diddy, he explained: "I haven't had issues with Puff where I don't like him. I don't like things that he would do that make me uncomfortable." He referenced a previous incident where Diddy allegedly offered to take him shopping.

As for Jay-Z, 50 characterized their rivalry as purely competitive: "With Jay, it's definitely not that. It's just being competitive."

The Power mogul also commented on Jay-Z's statement denying the allegations, particularly noting the impact on Jay-Z's family.

Showing a more sympathetic side, 50 stated: "I just hope things are all right for him internally. I mean, at the crib. Because in the statement they mentioned his daughter being old enough to... 'cause she's about 13. So it's the same age as this kid who they saying he did something to."