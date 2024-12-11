A man from New Jersey, who filed a lawsuit against Sean "Diddy" Combs in October, spoke publicly for the first time to CNN. He described an incident he claims took place during one of Combs' renowned white parties in East Hampton, New York, in 2007.

According to the accuser, after consuming two drinks provided by Combs, he felt "extremely ill." He alleges that Combs assaulted him in a car while he pleaded for him to stop, stating, "The full gravity of it lives with me to this day." The man also revealed that the experience led to his divorce.

However, discrepancies emerged between his account and the lawsuit, which originally claimed the assault occurred in 2006 and that the man was unmarried at the time. His legal team has since filed an updated complaint to address these errors.