Conan O'Brien is facing an unimaginable loss, mourning the deaths of both his parents within just three days.

On December 12, Ruth Reardon O'Brien, Conan's mother, passed away at the age of 92 in their family home in Brookline, Massachusetts. Her death followed that of Conan's father, Dr. Thomas O'Brien, who died on December 9 at the age of 95 in the same home.

In an interview with the Boston Globe, Conan reflected on his father's remarkable life. "Science has said there's no such thing as perpetual motion, but my father was proof that that was wrong," Conan shared. "My father was in constant motion. And he was interested in everything — absolutely everything."

Dr. O'Brien, a renowned epidemiologist, also had a strong sense of humor that greatly influenced his six children. Conan fondly recalled how his father introduced them to comedic classics like Charlie Chaplin and the Marx Brothers.

"The loudest I've ever heard anybody laugh was sitting next to him in a theater watching Peter Sellers in a Pink Panther movie," Conan said.

He continued, "For the rest of my time on earth I will be hearing from people who want to talk with me about my dad. I've never met anyone like him, and he happens to be my father."

Meanwhile, Ruth O'Brien, a trailblazing attorney, made history as the second woman to become a partner at the prestigious Boston law firm Ropes & Gray.

A joint funeral mass for Ruth and Thomas O'Brien is scheduled for December 18 in Boston.

The heartbreaking news arrives as Conan prepares to host the Academy Awards for the first time on March 2, 2025. Known for his quick wit, Conan joked in his November announcement, "America demanded it and now it's happening: Taco Bell's new Cheesy Chalupa Supreme. In other news, I'm hosting the Oscars."