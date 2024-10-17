Actor Michael Beach, best known for his role as Miles in 'Soul Food' (1997), is navigating a unique and unconventional family arrangement in real life.

Despite divorcing his first wife, Tracey, in 2006, she now lives with him, his current wife Elisha, and their children in a blended family setup that has lasted for seven to eight years.

In a recent interview on 'Sway's Universe,' Beach discussed how this arrangement works harmoniously, even if it might seem strange from the outside. "She's just part of our family," Beach said, adding that they've created a peaceful and supportive dynamic that works for everyone, especially their children.

The 60-year-old also reflected on how he and Elisha, whom he married in 2007, have been together for 24 years. "She literally saved me from myself," he said, expressing his gratitude for their strong bond. Despite initial doubts about remarrying after his first marriage ended, Beach has found happiness in his relationship with Elisha and a balance in his blended family.

"It sounds kind of crazy, yeah. It is a rare situation," Beach added. "They [his children] just know her as Tracey. They know we used to be married... because our older children, who are in their 30s, come over all the time. They know Tracey is their mom and I'm their dad."

While some outsiders may find the situation unusual, Beach emphasized that letting go of negativity from the past has been key to his peace. "A lot of people hold on to it, and it really doesn't help you," he noted. "You get bitter, and you make bad decisions because of that weight and pressure. I've found that letting stuff go just makes my life so much easier."

Elisha's acceptance of Tracey has been instrumental in maintaining this peace, and their close bond has only grown over time.

"Tracey is a part of my life, part of my family," Beach said. "We have four kids together... I can't cut her off. It's just not going to happen."

"The funny thing is they're together more than we are together," Beach continued, detailing how Tracey and Elisha "got closer... Tracey was very helpful with our [four younger] kids, taking them to school and helping with dinners. It just worked out."

The Massachusetts native has appeared in numerous films, including 'Lean on Me' (1989), 'Short Cuts' (1993), and 'Waiting to Exhale' opposite Angela Bassett in 1995. On television, he played Al Boulet on NBC's medical drama 'ER' from 1995 to 1997. He also appeared as a regular cast member on 'Third Watch' from 1999 to 2005 and FX's 'Sons of Anarch.'