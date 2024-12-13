Netflix's Carry-On is fast becoming the must-watch thriller this holiday season.

The high-stakes Christmas Eve caper directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (The Shallows, Unknown) even has viewers comparing it to the classic Die Hard — and they're loving every tense minute of it.

The movie features powerhouse performances from Taron Egerton (Rocketman) and Jason Bateman (Ozark), and it offers an adrenaline-pumping ride set against the bustling backdrop of an airport. So what are people saying about it?

Die Hard... But in TSA Line 4

If you've ever wondered what Die Hard might look like with TSA agents instead of NYPD cops, Carry-On answers that question. Egerton's Ethan Kopek, a down-on-his-luck TSA agent, is thrust into an impossible situation when a mysterious caller (Bateman, in full villain mode) forces him to let a suspicious suitcase through security.

The stakes? His pregnant girlfriend's life.

The Detroit News praises Collet-Serra's knack for "keeping the tension high in this taut game of cat and mouse," even comparing it to the iconic Bruce Willis classic. Meanwhile, Slate highlights the film's "no-frills thrills" and "delightfully unfussy" approach. From high-speed chases to brawls on baggage conveyors, Carry-On knows how to keep you on the edge of your seat.

Why Fans Are Hooked

Social media has been ablaze with praise for the film. On X (formerly Twitter), user @GEvans96 raved, "Carry-On is one of the best Netflix movies. A very engaging thriller that had me on edge throughout. Taron Egerton and Jason Bateman are great, and it's well directed."

Others around the web are also praising it, even saying it does "'Die Hard in an airport' better than the actual Die Hard in an airport," as one writer for Slate put it.

I wrote about Carry-On, which does "Die Hard in an airport" better than the actual Die Hard in an airport. https://t.co/eFSjj3E5my — Sam Adams (@SamuelAAdams) December 13, 2024

Similarly, @xxbisolaxx called it "a great thriller," rating it a solid 8. And @daviruz was blown away by Bateman's performance, tweeting, "Okay, Netflix cooked with Carry-On. Jason Bateman as a villain? Terrifying."

Okay, Netflix cooked with Carry On. Jason Bateman as a villain? Terrifying. #carryonnetflix — Scarecrow (@daviruz) December 13, 2024

A Christmas Movie? Absolutely.

Unlike the ongoing debate over Die Hard, Carry-On wears its Christmas movie badge proudly. From car fights set to Wham!'s "Last Christmas" to its holiday-eve airport chaos, this thriller ties in the yuletide spirit with a hefty dose of suspense.

With a sharp script, tight pacing and stellar performances, Carry-On might just be Netflix's best thriller in years. So, grab your popcorn, settle in, and prepare for a wild ride.