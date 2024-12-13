Sofia Richie has already got a whole Chanel bag for her 5-month-old daughter, Eloise, to carry around with her.

On top of that, the 26-year-old new mother and youngest daughter of singer Lionel Richie even said in a recent interview that Eloise is already texting.

Well, texting with family and friends, anyway. And it's only on a "little baby phone," as Sofia and her friend and fellow influencer Jake Shane recently explained on his Therapuss podcast.

"Eloise has a little baby phone, that we get to text, or I like to text," Shane said of a typical text convo he has with Eloise, adding, "I say, 'Good morning, Eloise!'"

Underscoring the safety of how her daughter sends texts at just the tender age of five-months, Richie explained, "Whoever is with Eloise gets the phone," as People reported.

They sure grow up fast, don't they?

And for Eloise, it's so fast that it even includes her own very little Chanel bag, which the child was seen clutching in a candid photo Sofia shared amid an Instagram photo dump this week.

Fans and followers were quick to note the baby's accessory. "Her holding the Chanel," one typical commenter remarked under the post. "Honestly too cute, and the Chanel," another said.

Earlier this month, Sofia set off a dance trend on TikTok that enraged some users with its simplicity.

It all started when she and Shane first shared a clip of them cavorting together rhythmically to Lola Young song "Messy," which subsequently set off a wave of imitators, followed soon by detractors.

Sofia now goes by the full name Sofia Richie Grainge after she married music executive Elliot Grainge, Eloise's father, in 2023. Swipe through Sofia's latest Instagram photos, including the baby Chanel bag, below.