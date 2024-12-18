James Garretson of Netflix' fan-favorite documentary 'Tiger King' was recently arrested in the Florida Keys, but speculates that cops aren't being totally honest about the reason for his arrest.

Garretson was placed in cuffs on Monday, December 16, in Marathon, Florida, as police officers claim the documentary star was driving with a suspended driver's license, per 'TMZ.'

While officers maintain that apprehending him was due to his suspended license, the 51-year-old speculated that it may have had to do with his involvement in the bombshell Netflix series, which went on to receive a whopping 34.3 million views within the U.S. in the first 10 days.

An arrest report obtained by the media outlet says authorities recognized him from a previous encounter. When cops checked Garretson's license, they saw it was suspended.

Garretson was spotted once again later that same evening and proceeded to pull him over. According to police, Garretson handed over a state identification card instead of a valid driver's license. Authorities requested that he step out of the truck and they placed him in hand cuffs.

Per police, the docuseries star has a previous conviction for driving without a valid license. He was booked at a Key West jail and issued a criminal citation. When he was pulled over, Garretson claimed one of the officers said, "I know you are. I've been watching you for a while."

The embattled star claimed officers didn't elaborate on why he was pulled over, or on the comment made about "watching" him "for a while." Now, he feels his involvement in the bombshell documentary may have been the motivation behind his arrest.

Garretson told the media outlet that pulling him over could be due to all the drama that happened while he appeared on the record breaking Netflix series, which followed Joe Exotic — a zookeeper and big cat breeder — and his feud with animal rights activist, Carole Baskin.

James Garretson was reportedly bonded out on just $546 and was given a court date set to take place next month.