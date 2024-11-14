Joe Exotic has written Donald Trump a letter pleading to be released from prison.

Radar Online reports that, in his letter, the Tiger King star wrote, "Everyone hopes you keep the promises you made during your campaign, which include pardoning everyone sooner than later in January 2025."

"Some of those very people have been stuck in solitary confinement, forced to live like rats, have killed themselves in prison, or have died," his message continued. "Some, like myself, have fought like hell to hang on, hoping for you to win this election."

Exotic — whose real name is Joseph Allen Maldonado — also told Trump that he was "scared as hell" of Vice President Kamala Harris winning the presidential election, as she would likely not be as sympathetic as he's hoping the president-elect will be.

Additionally, Exotic asked for Trump to consider him for a role in his cabinet as the new Federal Fish and Wildlife Director.

Read More: 'Tiger King' Star Joe Exotic Engaged to Fellow Inmate Almost Half His Age

The outlet also previously reported that the 61-year-old wrote to Trump, pleading for the future president to pardon his 33-year-old fiancé and fellow inmate Jorge Marquez Flores, who faces the risk of being deported to Mexico. In the letter, Exotic said that whoever would win the presidential election could "pardon Jorge and grant him asylum."

"Now, if Trump wins, what then? It might be the best scenario if Trump wins because, one, Jorge has no drug problem or record of doing anything wrong other than coming to America to escape the abuse," he wrote. Exotic added that he was hopeful Trump "will instill some empathy," allowing the couple to be together.

In January 2020, the former owner of the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park was sentenced to 22 years in prison after allegedly trying to hire hitmen to kill Carole Baskin. He was found guilty of two counts of murder-for-hire, nine counts of violating the Endangered Species Act, and nine counts of breaching the Lacey Act, which forbids the acquisition and sales of illegally-traded wildlife.

Exotic was resentenced in 2022, reducing his prison sentence by only a year.

Read More: Joe Exotic from Netflix's "Tiger King' Quarantined Amid Scabies Outbreak in Texas Prison