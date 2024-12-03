TikTok Star Marlena Velez Arrested, For the Second Time, For Theft At the Same Florida Target
A TikTok influencer accused of flaunting stolen goods has been placed in cuffs — for the second time — after previously stealing items from the same location.
The social media star has been identified as Marlena Velez, who reportedly stole 16 items with a value of $225 on November 20 from a Target store located in Cape Coral, Florida.
She was arrested the very next day on November 21.
According to 'NBC 2,' the 22-year-old influencer was arrested for the same incident at the same Target weeks prior on October 30, when she shoplifted more than $500 worth of merchandise.
Investigators tracked the thief to the crime via security footage, in addition to videos posted to her TikTok account where she documented part of the incident and utilized the items she'd recently stolen online.
Authorities claim they positively identified her by using the footage and her phone's wallpaper, which also matched a photo from her Instagram account, per the news outlet. In addition to those connections, a man who was present during the influencer's theft had a distinctive tattoo on his arm that officials were able to match to her TikTok videos.
Velez carelessly posted a get-ready-with-me (GRWM) video to her account after her first shoplifting incident, which boldly showed her wearing the same outfit and glasses she was seen stealing in, per the 'New York Post.'
In typical social media fashion, the influencer also documented herself loading her truck and placing those items in her car after departing from the Target. Since the incident, the TikTok has been deleted.
This wouldn't be the only time the influencer would get comfortable shoplifting, as it was reported she also was arrested back in July 2023 for stealing from a Walmart in Cape Coral.
Velez does have a reported criminal history, as she was arrested back in 2019 at just 17 years old on grand theft auto charges after she stole her friend's car and crashed it.