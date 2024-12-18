Kimberly Williams-Paisley recently opened up about her "terrifying" health condition which stopped her from speaking over a whisper for two years.

Williams-Paisley spoke candidly about her condition, sharing how she "had to fight to be heard."

In 2022, the 'Father of the Bride' actress' voice disappeared without explanation and continued to do to for another two years. "I felt trapped in my own body," the 53-year-old told 'PEOPLE' in an interview published Wednesday, December 18.

Williams-Paisley — who carries a white plastic swan which she claims is her "support animal" — lost her voice when she was hosting her annual Alzheimer's fundraiser, Dance Party to End ALZ, organized to honor her late mother.

"I put the mic to my mouth, and nothing came out," she said of the event which took place in November 2022. "It was terrifying." After chucking up the unexpected mishap to simply needing "hot tea and vocal rest," she became more worried when her condition worsened over the following weeks.

The actress began a desperate search for answers, including hiring a vocal coach, acupuncturist, and massage therapist, but none of the above relieved her symptoms.

She began to panic in January of 2023 during the premiere of her Netflix film, 'Dog Gone' due to her ongoing vocal issue, stepping onto the red carpet and realizing the event was too loud for her to do interviews.

"I sounded weak, and it's not how I felt," she told the media outlet. "I went into the bathroom and cried, and a couple of friends held my hand."

She expressed experiencing more stressful moments, including: "Days when I didn't want to do anything. Days when I was extra tired. Cycling anxiety thoughts in the middle of the night. I wouldn't say I had clinical depression, but I was sad."

Early that year, the New York native met with doctors at Vanderbilt Voice Center, who have treated other celebs, including Johnny Cash and Wynonna Judd. "When we first saw her, it was hard to tell what was happening to the vocal cords themselves," said medical director Dr. Gaelyn Garrett, who noticed her neck muscles were so tight that her vocal cords were barely visible.

The mother of two sons was later diagnosed with muscle tension dysphonia — "the muscles in my neck were tensing up to help my vocal cords hit each other," she added.

Today her voice is much better, but not perfect. "I still can't yell down the road. And at the end of a long day of talking, I'll sound a little more raspy than I used to, but I think that's sexy," the actress explained.

She added: "And I've learned that when you talk quieter, people lean in, which is not bad either."