Jason Lee is coming clean and walking back his "unnecessary" comments about Jennifer Hudson.

Back in December 2023, as Lee discussed the tumultuous situation involving Jeezy and Jeannie Mai's "unexpected" divorce and her appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," Lee haphazardly took a jab at the EGOT winner, saying: "We all know Jennifer Hudson's illiterate." He also questioned why Mai would go on Hudson's show, jabbing: "Because that's where you go when you want to get your word across, I guess."

Lee appeared on the 'The Breakfast Club' morning show on Wednesday, December 18 — exactly a year since then — and it seems the gossip king has rethought the harsh comment.

When host Jess Hilarious asked if Lee had any regrets in his past following his sobriety, he admitted that he didn't have any — except maybe the dig at Hudson, 43. "I don't regret anything cause I feel like everything I've done is a lesson," Lee, 47, replied.

Jason Lee apologizes for calling Jennifer Hudson, illiterate and a bad talk show host, during a past visit at The Breakfast Club



🔗: https://t.co/mPPtTahdb3 https://t.co/Rjxk6ImUrz pic.twitter.com/Ng0XpMNeZK — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) December 18, 2024

"I will say that when I was here I made that off the cuff comment about Jennifer Hudson," Lee stated, before the hosts chimed in adding, "And you said she was illiterate...and a terrible host," which prompted a shameful response from Lee.

"Okay, we don't need to relive the moment," he poked as the crew broke into laughter. "I will say this. I think you can be critical to people without being mean. It was an off the cuff, unplanned comment, talking about something completely unrelated. Then after that, of course I got all the flack, that wasn't why I think I want to apologize for sure, I don't really care when people have an opinion online."

Lee revealed he knew he should apologize when he saw Hudson at the vice president's house and "felt bad," but so much was going on that it didn't quite feel like the right time to engage. "What do you do? It was the wrong setting to go up and have a conversation," he revealed.

"I just felt like at the time, she wasn't the best talk show host. I could have been critical of that decision and criticized them [advertisers], not attack her to say she was illiterate that was wrong," Lee boldly stated. "Plus, she's been through a lot of traumatic stuff like I have and to see her in public — she gave me a lot of grace. She could have read the s***t out of me, but she didn't."

"I feel bad, I'm gonna send her a personal note and some flowers and peace it up with her. At least do my part, not to be friends or anything like that but...I just feel like it was unnecessary," Lee admitted.

As of this writing, Hudson has not responded to Lee's initial comments or his intent to apologize.

See the interview with Jason Lee and 'The Breakfast Club' here.