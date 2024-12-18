Lloyd debuted his new look, a bald head, after rocking a long, curly mane during the duration of his music career shocking fans during a surprise performance.

During a performance with Usher, Lloyd opened up to the audience about his bold choice, saying,

"Today is the first day since I cut my hair off. It's because my aunt is fighting cancer, and I want to take that journey with her," he said. Known for his signature curls, which later transitioned into locs, Lloyd's clean-shaven look garnered supportive reactions from fans online.

One user commented, "Cutting his hair to support his aunt in her battle with cancer is so dope," while another added, "Beautiful and prayers for Lloyd's aunt!"

Many fans reflected on how significant the change was, as Lloyd's hair has long been a part of his public image. "Never thought I'd see the day that Lloyd went bald. My R&B world is crumbling before my very eyes," one person tweeted, while another added: "This is so beautiful 😢 hair can always grow back u can't replace the person going through it."

Others shared their personal experiences with similar gestures of support. One user noted, "I can respect that. My sister did it for our mom when we found out she was sick. May she continue to rest in peace." Another emphasized the sincerity behind Lloyd's actions, writing, "The reason why he did it was so sincere. Hair grows back."

The overwhelming consensus among fans has been admiration for Lloyd's strength and solidarity. His heartfelt decision has resonated deeply, reminding many of the importance of family and support during challenging times.

"He's still handsome," one fan added. "And that's what matters. Blessings to Lloyd and his family."

The New Orleans, Louisiana, native began his musical career as a member of the 1996-formed preteen-boy band N-Toon. After disbanding in 2001, Lloyd signed with Irv Gotti's Murder Inc. Records in 2003 as a solo artist.

His 2004 debut single, "Southside" featuring label mate Ashanti, peaked within the top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100 and was the leading single of his first studio album of the same name. His second album, 'Street Love,' released in 2007, featured Billboard Hot 100-top 20 singles "You" featuring Lil Wayne and "Get It Shawty."