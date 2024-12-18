YouTuber MrBeast has revealed plans for an unprecedented project - renting all three Great Pyramids of Giza for 100 hours.

Speaking on Noah Lyles' 'Beyond the Records' podcast, the creator shared his excitement: "We got all three of the pyramids of Egypt for a hundred hours. I'm going to do a video where they're going to let me explore anywhere I want to in the pyramids for a hundred hours. So, we're going to sleep at the pyramid, all to ourselves. We worked with the Egyptian government."

MrBeast, born Jimmy Donaldson, who has never visited the pyramids before, expressed his archeological ambitions.

"I want them to be like this is the room that no one's seen publicly. I'm so excited because there's all these secret corridors. I don't know what to expect." He plans to explore "through all the rooms and the tombs and that kind of stuff," though he clarified he doesn't believe in ghosts.

The announcement comes at a peak in MrBeast's career, with over 337 million subscribers on his main YouTube channel and an additional 155.3 million across his other four channels.

While tourists can typically visit parts of these ancient structures — including the Pyramids of Khufu, Khafre, and Menkaure — MrBeast's special arrangement with the Egyptian government promises access to areas usually off-limits to the public. The pyramids are each named for the pharaoh they were built for.

MrBeast assured listeners that an expert guide would accompany the exploration, though he didn't go into detail about what the expedition wold include.

The Great Pyramid of Giza — the largest Egyptian pyramid built around 2600 B.C.E. — serves as a tomb of Pharaoh Khufu.

The internet personality became the first YouTuber to reach over 300 million subscribers on one channel in the summer of 2024.