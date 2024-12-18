David Murphey of the fan-favorite dating series, '90 Day Fiancé,' has died.

He was 66.

The star's passing was announced by his family on Instagram Wednesday, December 18, as his loved one's explained that they are "deeply saddened" to share the heartbreaking news.

"From the family of David James Murphey," the heartfelt post began. "We are deeply saddened to announce that David Murphey, of Las Vegas, Nevada, passed away at home on December 11, 2024 after experiencing health issues over the last several years. He was 66 years old," they wrote.

According to the reality star's family, Murphey was a veteran, small business owner, and software engineer who had a "fierce" love for cats. Fans were informed that they are currently able to donate to The Animal Foundation in his honor.

"He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and fans. David has survived by his two sisters and his cat Gamera. The family asked for privacy during this difficult time," the statement added.

David Murphey appeared in Season 4 of '90 Day Fiancé,' which allowed him to connect with viewers, see the world, and share his experiences with his thousands of followers on Instagram, per the family's statement.

Check back for updates on this developing story.