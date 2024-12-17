Captain Jason Chambers of 'Below Deck Down Under' has revealed that he has been diagnosed with melanoma, a type of skin cancer.

Chambers shared the news in a video posted to Instagram on Monday, December 16, stating he is seeking a second opinion to evaluate the seriousness of the condition.

In the video, the Bravo reality TV star explained that he underwent a biopsy while vacationing in Bali. A biopsy involves taking a tissue sample to check for any irregularities, and "it came back with melanoma," he said.

Melanoma is a serious type of skin cancer that occurs when melanocytes, the pigment-producing cells in the skin, start to grow uncontrollably, according to the American Cancer Society.

Chambers, 52, mentioned that after receiving the initial biopsy results in Bali, he returned to Australia for further testing. "The Australian doctors here, which are fantastic in Australia, they weren't happy with what the indications told them, to go to the stage two, which would be [to] cut out a bigger section and test the glands, so I'm waiting for the specimen to come from Bali," he explained.

Read more: Kevin Jonas Undergoes Surgery To Remove Skin Cancer From His Head

He added that the results might not arrive until "after Christmas," noting, "It's a bit of a wait, so fingers crossed."

Chambers admitted he spent much of his life outdoors working on yachts and rarely used sunscreen due to concerns about chemicals.

"I never used to wear sunscreen," he admitted, though he now takes sun protection more seriously. "There's so many products out there that are chemical-free now, which is great. Make sure you throw on some sunscreen, get some shade and cover yourself up."

The captain also reflected on his sun exposure habits, writing in his caption, "I thought I was resistant to the damaging effects of the sun. Early detection is the key."

Chambers' fans and fellow reality TV stars flooded his post with support, including 'Below Deck Mediterranean' Captain Sandy Yawn, who commented, "Praying for good results."