Cardi B and Offset are calling off their truce that they appeared to have for his birthday weekend last week.

The pair got into a heated exchange on X on Dec. 18. Offset began by accusing Cardi of lying to her fanbase to make him look bad.

According to screenshots from TMZ, the since-deleted tweets from Offset began: "Nobody win when the fam fight. Stop capping to these people to make yourself look like the hoe it ain't the look. You a fire woman, good music, but you focus on d-ck and tryna make me look bad. Focus bra this sh-t whack from us both honestly. Drop the album and go up."

Cardi reacted to the tweets and lashed out at her former husband, saying that he sounds like a "dummy" before asking him to sign their divorce papers today.

"So dating because I'm single means I'm just worried about d-ck?? You sound like a dummy.. trying to be fake nice after you did what you wanted from the beginning trying to push a narrative to these people. Congratulations!! F--k off and sign the papers TODAY," she shared.

Offset responded with two more tweets that have also been deleted. He claimed that he would sign the papers if Cardi agreed to split custody of their kids, Kulture, 6, Wave, 3, and their newborn baby girl born on Sept. 7th.

"When you split custody I will. You ain't worried about music, you worried about d-ck. Everybody can see it. All you talk about is d-ck and in clubs burnt no music, no nothing, just drama," TMZ reports that he said.

Offset gave one final response to Cardi, calling her "single and miserable."

"Single and miserable. Check to last 10 spaces you mention me. You getting hit. That a flex though. Get ya flex on ma ma," he wrote.

The former couple previously reunited at the same nightclub in Florida on Dec. 14. While Cardi was in her own section, Offset appeared to be throwing cash in her direction and making it rain on her friends.

In return, Cardi also threw cash in his direction. She also twerked, which got the attention of Offset.

Cardi announced that she and Offset were expecting their third child together in August of this year. The pregnancy news came one day after the couple announced that they would be divorcing after six years of marriage.

Cardi revealed the following month that she had given birth on Sept. 7.

Since their separation, the couple has engaged in a series of online insults toward one another. During the back and forth, Cardi has constantly pointed out Offset's "narcissism." At one point, Cardi claimed that she has never "hated somebody so much" in her life.

"Bro I wish the worst on this man. I never hated somebody soooo much and these b---hes be so thirsty to have him. Please take this man off my hands. This garbage bag is too heavy!" she said in one tweet, according to Complex.

While their divorce is underway, Cardi is asking to have full custody of their kids.

