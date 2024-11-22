Social media is currently calling Offset "upset" after a cryptic post and delete calling out an unnamed individual, which fans believe may have been a shot at his estranged wife Cardi B.

The Migos rapper took the post down as quick as it came up, however, was obtained by 'The Shade Room,' prompting fans to sound off in the comment section.

Offset — real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus — was seen in the somewhat blurry photo standing alone, dressed casually in a grey graphic tee, black pants, a blingy watch, and dark shades.

"I could get on here and make you look the fool you is I'm bout' to hit [bomb emoji] [bomb emoji] the bomb blow all this s***t up," the 32-year-old wrote.

The post received fans' attention, gathering over 20K views in less than two hours. Many of the comments called the "Ric Flair Drip" rapper out for being emotional following separation from Cardi B.

"Someone said 'Up set' LMAOOOOO," one fan laughed. "From Offset to Upset is wild," a second poked. "We don't care. You did your WIFE wrong," another fan darted. "Chile !!! There's nothing you can say to make her look bad. She'll tell us herself," a fourth said of his Bronx born ex-wife. "It cost zero dollars to use a comma," another teased.

It seems fans don't feel too sorry for Offset's hardships as his relationship with the "Bodak Yellow" rapper began to explode following rumors of his infidelity.

#Exclusive video: #Offset's moving on amid his divorce from #CardiB💅... hanging out with some new ladies in the club -- including one who looks a lot like his ex! 😱 pic.twitter.com/G92xrdLKSm — TMZ (@TMZ) October 18, 2024

The Georgia native was spotted chatting up a "Cardi B look-alike" at a Toronto bar amid their bitter divorce. That said, no physical displays of affection were shown during the outing between Offset and the woman, but it appears that the "Don't You Lie" rapper may have jumped back into dating pool.

Days prior, Cardi B — real name Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar — maintained that she was done with the tumultuous relationship, admitting that they haven't been canoodling in the least, whatsoever.

"One thing I don't want to entertain is, 'Oh, we're in the same crib. Come upstairs, let's sleep together.' I don't want to entertain that. I don't want to sleep, I don't want to f**k, I don't wanna do nothin'," Cardi shared at that time.

"I don't know how to explain it but everything is dead," she added. Cardi — who has three children with her ex-husband; Kulture, 6, Wave, 3, and a newborn daughter — filed for divorce on July 31.

Fans are continuing to speculate who the fiery post was aimed at. That said, no further comment has been made regarding who Offset's post was actually targeting.