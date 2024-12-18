No matter whether your grandfather is a Walmart greeter or a the President of the United States, they can still embarrass you, it seems.

In a recent YouTube Q&A session, 17-year-old Kai Trump shared personal stories about her grandfather, Donald Trump, including what she considers her most embarrassing moment with him.

"My most embarrassing moment with my grandpa is I brought one of my guy friends to play golf and he goes, 'Oh my God! Look how handsome your boyfriend is,' and all that," Kai revealed. "And I got so embarrassed because like, he has a girlfriend. That was just awkward. That's my most embarrassing moment ever."

The teenager also referenced another uncomfortable encounter when her grandfather "met a guy I was talking to," though she chose not to elaborate further.

During the Q&A, Kai shared lessons learned from her grandfather: "He's taught me to never give up, and if I have a dream, always try to achieve that dream and never stop trying because one day, it will happen," adding enthusiastically, "And he's President of the United States again, so never give up on your dreams!"

The daughter of Donald Trump Jr. also opened up about her celebrity crush, actor Drew Starkey from 'Outer Banks.' "Oh, my God, I'm blushing now!" she exclaimed while discussing the 31-year-old actor who plays Rafe Cameron.

Following the 2024 election results, Kai had expressed support for her grandfather on social media, tweeting: "No one works harder or cares more about the American people. Congratulations Grandpa, I love you!"