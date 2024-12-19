Danny Masterson has filed an appeal against his rape conviction following his September 2023 sentencing of 30 years to life for raping two women in 2003.

A 246-page document submitted by Masterson's legal team on Wednesday, December 18, alleges significant judicial errors and biases that he claims "violated" his "rights to confrontation and a fair trial."

Cliff Gardner, Masterson's attorney, highlighted two "fundamental flaws" in the actor's convictions. Gardner argued that the trial was "rife with erroneous judicial rulings that skewed the jury's view of the evidence against him." He further stated that "a stunning amount of exculpatory evidence" was not presented to the jury.

In addition, Gardner noted that Masterson's habeas lawyer "will be following up on the opening brief with a Petition for Writ of Habeas Corpus documenting additional defects in the trial process."

Masterson was convicted in May 2023 during a retrial after a prior jury failed to reach a verdict on allegations brought by three accusers. In the retrial, the jury found him guilty on two counts, while the third resulted in a mistrial due to a deadlock.

The actor, who gained fame on 'That '70s Show,' had pleaded not guilty in January 2021 following his 2020 arrest. Masterson's former attorney, Tom Mesereau, expressed optimism during the initial proceedings, saying, "We're confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify." Mesereau also stated, "The people who know Mr. Masterson know his character and know the allegations to be false."

While Bijou Phillips, Masterson's estranged wife, supported him during the trial, she filed for divorce shortly after his sentencing. The couple's 10-year-old daughter, Fianna, now resides with Phillips, who has legal and physical custody.

In March, Phillips and Fianna visited Masterson at California's Men's Colony in San Luis Obispo, where he was transferred from Corcoran State Prison in February.