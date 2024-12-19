Whoopi Goldberg walked a fine line on Thursday's episode of "The View" for cracking a a joke about Elon Musk and JD Vance potentially causing harm to President-elect Donald Trump.

The comments came during a discussion about Musk's engagement in politics around both sides of the aisle, including a bipartisan spending bill.

Goldberg kicked it off in an anti-Trump mood, asking, "Who is in charge? Because I've been saying it for a while."

"I think Elon Musk believes he's president. I do." She jokingly called Musk "vice president" and "president" while noting she didn't know what else to call JD Vance.

"I don't remember the last time we even talked about JD."

Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar says Elon Musk and JD Vance are scheming to "remove Trump" in order to steal the presidency. pic.twitter.com/X541u9Zmo3 — Osaka James🇺🇸 (@osakajayms) December 20, 2024

Co-host Joy Behar chimed in, saying Musk and Vance were going to "get rid of Trump." Goldberg then jokingly warned, "Hey, you know who [Trump] – stay away from the stairways."

The audience chuckled, but Goldberg then had a mini awakening. She tried to revise herself after a commercial went to air: "I need to clean something up. My cat lays in wait for me on my stairs all the time. That's what I was referring to." She told viewers she never intended to imply any real danger to the president.

"Nobody wants anything done to the president," said co-host Sunny Hostin to which Goldberg replied, "The thing about this show, there's no way not to step in poo. There's no way to do it. There's no way not to do it."

Goldberg went on to reaffirm that her joke was not serious, saying: "It was light-hearted and it's the holidays, c'mon! My goodness."

Although she tried to downplay the issue, the comment came back to haunt her on social media, to say the least.

Back in early November, Goldberg publicly proclaimed her belief, on-air, that Musk was serving as Trump's "de-facto president," prompting discussion among pundits and citizens alike of the crossroads of politics and business that has taken shape in current-day governance.