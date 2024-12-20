Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have lately been seen attending events separately.

The Duke of Sussex recently went on a solo trip to the DealBook Summit in New York, while the Duchess charmed audiences on the red carpet at The Paley Center for Media Gala.

According to an insider who spoke to In Touch, the reason for this could be a strategy in their future professional endeavors.

"While others might consider the long-distance nature of their relationship a big deal, Harry and Meghan don't."

The insider revealed that the former "Suits" star is eager to embrace her independence, feeling exhausted by being perceived as part of a duo.

"Meghan got tired of always being a package deal. She's long been super independent, which has caused some tension, but now she and Harry are on the same page."

During their time apart, Harry went on separate journeys to New York, Lesotho, and London, making significant strides in promoting his charitable initiatives. His philanthropic focus garnered positive attention, creating an opportunity for Meghan to further develop her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.

According to the source, maintaining a sense of independence is essential for the couple, adding that it is equally important that they unite as a family to provide mutual support.

It has also come to light that Meghan frequently leaves her husband sweet messages and sends him uplifting sentiments while he is away on his journeys.

In their initial foray into Hollywood, the Sussexes collaborated on joint ventures, yet Meghan is now focusing on her endeavors.

But concerns loom over the potential impact of their Netflix documentary "POLO" and its lackluster reception on Meghan's upcoming cooking show.

Another insider report told the Daily Mail that there is a waning interest in the couple within the entertainment sphere.

"There won't be another deal. There may be one-offs but that's it," referring to their contract with Netflix. "A-listers are now actively keeping away from them and events they are apparently going to attend."

"One told me, 'It's not a good look to be around them.'"

Following Spotify's decision to cancel Meghan and Harry's podcast "Archetypes," critics labeled the couple as unsuccessful. However, there is hope that Meghan's upcoming cooking show could help restore their reputation.

Despite not having aired yet, the B-list actress' production is anticipated to face challenges in attracting a significant audience, similar to the struggles experienced by "POLO."

Their documentary "Harry & Meghan" garnered significant success for both the couple and Netflix. However, it seems that audiences are more intrigued by their personal stories rather than their interests and hobbies.