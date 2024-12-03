In her quest to establish a new persona in Hollywood, Meghan Markle reportedly faces challenges as industry insiders may be hesitant to align themselves with the Duchess of Sussex due to prolonged public scrutiny.

In fact, Hollywood's top decision-makers are reportedly not as responsive to their calls anymore, as per insights shared by editor Tom Sykes in September. He claimed that certain influential figures in the entertainment industry who once admired Meghan and Harry may now be avoiding direct communication with the former B-list star.

"This is what happens when you haven't actually made money — you fall [down] the totem pole of importance," Paula Froelich of NewsNation revealed to The Sunday Times. "People in L.A. roll their eyes at them."

Amid the murmurs of tension, the "Suits" actress reportedly persists in using her high-profile connections to sell her unreleased preserves from American Riviera Orchard. The brand's launch is on the horizon despite encountering a string of trademark challenges.

This comes amid Meghan and Harry's latest endeavor, "Polo," set to drop on December 10.

The five-episode Netflix series was created by the couple through their Archewell production company. The project is a key component of the Sussexes' lucrative five-year partnership with the streaming platform, scheduled to end next year.

Drawing potential inspiration from Harry's personal experiences, the storyline in the show centers around the competitive dynamics between father and son polo players.

In the entertainment industry, speculations abound regarding Netflix executives expressing disappointment over the documentary's heavy emphasis on the Argentinian athlete Ignacio "Nacho" Figueras rather than Harry.

Meanwhile, criticism has already been directed towards the series, with previous reports saying sources' disgruntlement with the trailer video.

According to an insider who spoke to The Daily Beast, "It's hilarious, but not in a good way. It's so tacky and cringey, it is literally all the worst things about polo. I watched it in appalled hysterics."

They went on, "The irony is that polo is actually a surprisingly inclusive sport these days."

"You do see plenty of rich kids but there are also plenty of kids from less rarefied backgrounds who just happen to be fantastic riders who are sponsored by the teams."