Brittany Mahomes and her husband, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, have fully hitched their wagon to the Taylor Swift train — at an Eras Tour-themed costume party this week, they dressed up as Swift and her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

The event appeared to celebrate both the end of Swift's massive stadium tour and her 35th birthday, according to the latest reports that have newly emerged this week.

On Instagram, Brittany shared photos from the party, captioning the post, "My people." The 29-year-old, who is currently expecting her third child, wore a Swift-reminiscent silver fringed mini dress paired with a sparkly jacket and bedazzled knee-high boots.

On top of that, Brittany's blonde curls were styled in a way that resembled Swift's look during her Fearless era, as Page Six reported, with the get-up bringing back wholesome memories of Swift's hit songs like "Love Story" and "Forever & Always."

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes dress up as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at Eras Tour-themed costume party https://t.co/otPYxo71n5 pic.twitter.com/c3PQ2x2avx — Page Six (@PageSix) December 18, 2024

Patrick apparently took inspiration from Kelce, wearing a full tuxedo with tails, a white bow tie and a matching scarf — the outfit mirrored the one Kelce wore during a surprise appearance at one of Swift's Eras Tour shows in London earlier this year.

Star-Studded Costumes

But the Mahomeses weren't the only ones who went all out for the party. Swift's friend Ashley Avignone accessorized her look with a snake draped around her neck, paying homage to the Reputation era.

As for Swift herself, the pop star chose a classic black A-line halter dress with silver embroidery by Balmain, priced at $4,290, according to reports. The mega-popstar completed the elegant look with diamond drop earrings by DeBeers worth a reported $36,000.

Did Travis Kelce Plan the Party?

Rumors have swirled about Kelce wanting to make this year's birthday extra special for Swift. According to Page Six, the Kansas City Chiefs star has been planning surprises for weeks, including engraved jewelry and dozens of roses.

Kelce's father, Ed Kelce, recently gave his thoughts on gift-giving for Swift. "You're not going to impress Taylor Swift with a gift that costs $100,000," he said during a podcast appearance. "But get something that twists the strings of her heart that you spent 10 bucks on, and she'll just be all gooey."

While fans eagerly wait to see if any of Swift's gifts make an appearance at the Chiefs' upcoming game in Kansas City, the low-key celebration is a marked change from her 34th birthday bash last year. That event featured a glittery night out in New York City with friends like Selena Gomez, Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid.

This year, with Kelce by her side, the vibe seems to be all about fun, family, and meaningful moments — fitting for someone who has made her career crafting heartfelt connections with fans and friends alike. See Brittany's Instagram post below.