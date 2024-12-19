Former Disney Channel stars Anneliese van der Pol and Johnno Wilson, known for their roles as ex-spouses on the Raven-Symoné-led Raven's Home, have tied the knot in real life.

The couple eloped in an intimate ceremony at the Santa Barbara Courthouse on December 11, 2024, nearly a year after their engagement.

Wilson and van der Pol played Garrett Grayson and Chelsea Daniels on the sitcom Raven's Home, which aired from 2017 to 2023.

Their real-life romance blossomed during their time on set. "He stood up, came over to me, and introduced himself," van der Pol tells People. "He was cheerful, confident, and handsome. The rest is history."

Wilson proposed in December 2023. "When we first got together, we didn't think about marriage," he says. "But at some point, we knew we [would] be together forever and wanted to combine our lives in every respect."

Van der Pol adds, "I want Johnno to be a witness to my life, and I want to be a witness to his."

The quick wedding emerged thanks to Wilson's work schedule: a two-month filming commitment in Toronto prompted the pair to forgo their initial plans for a small family wedding in South Carolina.

Van der Pol joked she was thrilled to skip the elaborate planning, saying, "I wanted to be on Johnno's SAG health insurance as soon as possible and didn't want to miss the 2024 joint filing deadline!"

The courthouse's Spanish-style architecture provided a stunning backdrop for their vows. Van der Pol wore a vintage Jessica McClintock dress discovered by her sisters. Wilson donned a tuxedo gifted by his brother.

Following the ceremony, the newlyweds enjoyed an eight-course dinner at Caruso's, a Michelin-starred restaurant in Santa Barbara.

While planning a small celebration with family and friends this spring, plus a possible honeymoon vacation, van der Pol and Wilson are savoring their new chapter as husband and wife.

"Life is just easier with him," van der Pol says, adding, "He's my greatest support and makes me laugh every day."